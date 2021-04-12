40 Students sponsored by Kayode Badru graduates from Aciatech School of Art

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Lagos socialite Kayode Badru on Friday witnessed the graduation of the 40 students he sponsored to Academy For Innovative Art And Technology ( Aciatech ).

The event took place at Excellence Hotel Conference hall Ogba Aguda, Ijaiye Lagos.

The Royal father of the was Alaguda of Agudaland, His Royal Highnss Oba Akeem Agbaosi ‘Ewe Obaja 1’, in the kebiesi’s entourage we also have Dr. Dayo Banjo the “Basegun” of Agudaland and thee Oloriodo of the land Chief Kunle Familola.

However, chief Rotimi Ajanaku, Dare Santana, Hon. Fateema Mohammed, Chief Femi Davies, Biodun Kupoluyi among others were honoured with a portrait art picture drawn by Professor Lukman Yekinni Showunmi who is also the founder of the Academy.

Speaking with newsmen on this humanitarian gesture , Kayode Badru said there is need to do such programme in other to encourage the youths and also give back to the society.

Also , professor Showunmi gave thanks to others Like Fuji Star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Adewale Ayuba, Aare Gani Adams among others who have also sponsored students to the school of Art.

