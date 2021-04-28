3 abducted students of FUAM regain freedom – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

The Benue Police Command said the three abducted students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), regained freedom on Tuesday night unhurt.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told the Newsmen on Wednesday in Makurdi that no ramson was paid for their release.

Recall that the three students were kidnapped on Saturday night at about 10:20 pm on the campus while studying at the Engineering Department close to the theater hall.

She said no ramson was paid for their release, adding that investigation into the matter is still continuing.

Also, Mrs Waku Rosemary, Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of FUAM, confirmed the release of the students.

