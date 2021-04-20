Breaking News
Translate

20th NSF: Okoro wins women’s -50kg karate gold medal for Anambra

On 7:39 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

National Sports Festival

Ngozi Okoro of Anambra on Thursday won the gold medal in the women’s -50kg karate event at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

Okoro defeated Ibiene Finebone of Bayelsa 3-0 in their three-minute fight.

[ALSO READ] National Sports Festival: Edo Govt shuts down MOC office 

At the end of the game, Okoro who was inspired by her dad who doubles as her coach said she was happy to have won the game.

“We promised the governor of our state, Willie Obiano, that we were going to return with gold medals and I am happy to have won one.

“I look forward to representing the country in competitions outside Nigeria,” Okoro said.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!