20th Anniversary: Family dedicates roundabout to late W. T. Odibo

The family of late Chief Wilson Tsowhora Odibo of Egini, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has renovated, upgraded and dedicated a roundabout at Sedco Junction, Udu Road, to the memory of the patriarch, promising to keep the legacy of the late father alive.

Commissioning the project weekend, Chief Sam Odibo, the Otota of Udu Kingdom, declared that: “Years have passed but the mark my father left on this world will never fade.

“Today we mark the anniversary of his passing—and we celebrate the love and memories he gave us.

“Therefore, in memory of all that our father stood for, the life he led and the legacies he left behind, I hereby dedicate this roundabout to his memory in the name of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.”

That was the beginning of the 20th memorial celebration of the late Chief Wilson Odibo which was followed by Church service conducted by the Ven. Gospel Umukoro, Archdeacon of Udu Archdeaconry, Anglican Communion.

The service was held at the palatial residence of the Odibo family at Enerhen town, near Effurun, Delta State.

In his sermon during the service, Ven Umukoro charged the children and congregation to follow the life of service and selfless conducts for which the late Odibo was known.

He explained that though he had no physical contact with the late Odibo before he passed on, the fact that the man was being celebrated every year for 20 years was an indication that he affected his people for good.

In a tribute dedicated to the honour of the late father, Chief Sam Odibo described W. T. Odibo as a role model who blazed the trail in everything noble and that none has been able to fill the big shoes he left behind.

“Since you left us, we have been struggling with the realisation that we shall have no other earthly father. So, we continue to refer to you as Papa knowing that you are the only visible father we will ever have.

“In life and in death, your 33 children which you left behind, out of which four have come to join you, continue to address you as Our Papa, and a very loving one at that.

“It shall so remain, by the grace of God, even after the last of this generation of the Odibos would have departed this world.

“Charity begins at home, they say. Your struggle to make the Udu kingdom one (Udu Ovo) and unite the entire Urhobo sub-nation as one is clearly manifest in the family you left behind.

“With joy in our hearts today Papa, you have made us to be able to proudly stand before the entire world and report that 20 years into your sojourn with your Creator— our Creator— your family still stands as one, reasoning together and acting with negligible differences.

“Within the 20 years your children have had no loud altercations and have continued to maintain the peace and unity in the family as you expect.

“Papa, we now strengthen this by our humble promise to you today in the presence of this honourable gathering, that we shall keep the flag of the unity of the Odibos flying to your joy and to the glory of God,” Sam Odibo quipped.

He lamented the absence of a rallying father figure in the affairs of Udu, Urhobo and Nigeria at large, noting that the travail and trauma the people face today was because of the dearth of credible leadership for which W. T. Odibo was famous in his days.

“Papa, we must confess that it has not all been rosy because the Udu kingdom and, indeed the Delta State and the country at large which you left behind cannot now boast of a prime mover and shaker the type you were.

“We now have a thoroughly balkanised and fractionalised Nigeria in which it is everyman for himself. If Chief Dr Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia were to be alive, who would have joined him to structure Udu and construct infrastructures the way you did with him while you were here?

“No doubt this could be a function of the prevailing societal fragmentation which has resulted in a steadily growing devastation, the indescribable insecurity and corruption, and unfortunately unquestioned and uninvestigated elimination of upcoming sons and daughters in the country at large.”

In separate chats with newsmen, other notable children of the late Odibo including Elegbete Moses Odibo, Sir Richard Odibo, Federal Commissioner, National Population of Commission, Chief Bayo Odibo, Mr. Frank Odibo and others, explained how much they missed the departed sage.

The W. T. Odibo died on April 10, 2001 and the anniversary had been an annual event except for last year when the coronavirus pandemic and the attendant lockdown, forced the family to suspend the event.

T. Odibo was President General of the Udu Kingdom for over 30 years before his death. Vanguard News Nigeria

