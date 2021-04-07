2023: We’ve not endorsed any presidential aspirant ― Afenifere

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday, denied supporting the presidential bid of any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election.

This is coming on the heels of a viral statement by the leader of South West Agenda, SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, purporting that his group secured the support of Afenifere for its candidate during a visit to Pa Ruben Fasoranti, erstwhile Afenifere leader on Tuesday.’

Afenifere, in a statement by its Director of Communications, Sola Lawal, stated that the group was still mourning the demise of its late Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin in whose honour the group suspended all engagements.

Lawal also pointed out that 94-year-old Pa Fasoranti has taken a “deserved rest when he formally handed over to Chief Ayo Adebanjo three weeks ago after leading the group for 12 years and so the former couldn’t have spoken for Afenifere during the SWAGA visit to his Akure home.”

The group further said it has temporarily halted all activities in honour of Odumakin who is still lying in the morgue, cold and lonely.

Lawal said: “The Adeyeye foray into Afenifere space at this period of huge loss and intense mourning is disrespectful, insensitive and unwarranted.

“Being a former Afenifere top-notch and, infact, Odumakin’s immediate predecessor in office as the spokesperson for Afenifere, Adeyeye should cease all activities and join us in mourning at these trying times.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

