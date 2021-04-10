2023: PDP leaders have resolved not to repeat mistakes of 2015 — Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Saturday said the Governors and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have revolved that they would not repeat the mistakes of 2015 that cost the party the leadership in the country.

The Governor who spoke at the North Central Congress of the PDP held in Makurdi commended the party for holding a rancour-free congress which clearly indicated the resolve of the party to ensure fairness in all its activities.

According to him, “the success of the Zonal Congress would move and give inspiration to other five states in the zone, and by the grace of God come 2023 North Central zone will be controlled by the PDP as was the case before.

“I commend members of the party for ensuring a peaceful Congress. And I want to charge those elected into offices to ensure that issues of fairness, equity, and justice are accorded top priority.

“We must all work hard to respect and preserve the constitution of our party the PDP and also the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that as long as we keep to the oath of office we took, I will continue to stand with you and work with you and continue to encourage you until we reach our desired destination of winning all the states for PDP come 2023.

“Today the All Progressives Congress, APC, is helpless and Nigerians have seen the difference. They have failed in security, failed in the economy, failed in infrastructural development and failed in all spheres of life which they have also acknowledged.

“That is why at the end of the meeting of PDP governors held in Makurdi, we all resolved that we will not go back to the mistakes of 2015. There is no going back to godfatherism, there will be no suppression of the people’s will and there won’t be the imposition of candidates again.

“The decision of the people will definitely prevail at all times. That is what the PDP governors resolved in the last meeting held here in Makurdi.

“That is what Nigerians are yearning for, we are ready to provide that platform. We want to invite as many that want to join hands with us to lunch our victory in 2023 to do so and by the grace of God we shall be there,” the Governor said.

