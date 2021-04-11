2023:- I don’t have any political ambition – Suleiman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida-DUTSE

The Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu has stated that he has no political ambition come 2023 as spread in some quarters.

The minister made the disclosure while fielding question from Newsmen shortly after he was turbanned as the Galadima of Kazaure and district head of Roni by the emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najeeb Hussain Adamu.

His words:- “I have no intention what so ever to join politics at the moment as being romoured in some quarter, i will settle down as the District Head to serve my people after I finished my tenure as Minister.

“Finally after the “sojourn” in the Public Service as Federal Minister in the next two years, I will then take full charge of the exalted traditional responsibilities as the District Head of Roni to serve my people”.

According to him alot of people are making round romour that i want to contest for the seat of Governor in Jigawa state come 2023, added that my prayer always is for God Almighty to make a right choices for us here and after.

The Minister was promoted from Danburan to Galadiman Kazaure, the Senior member of Kazaure emirate council and District Head of Roni by the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najeeb Hussain Adamu.

Prominent personalities across the walks of life attended the turbanning which include VP Yemi Osinbajo, minsiter of power, Saleh Mamman, Managing Director Rural Electrification Agency, Ahmed Salihijo, Governors of Kano and Kaduna states among several others.

