2023: Group vows to rescue Abia from ‘political locusts’

By Steve Oko Aba

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a group known as Abia for Freedom Alliance (AFA), has vowed to rescue the state from the hands of those it referred to as “political locusts”.

The group said it was on a mission to end godfatherism, incompetence and misrule in the state, and enthrone good governance and accountability.

It said, “Abia needs a competent and an independent-minded material to break away from the shackles of political subjugation and godfatherism.”

Briefing the press at the end of its stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia, the Secretary of the group, Mrs Victoria Onwubiko said the group’s goal was to end imposition and return power to the people.

She said the group was determined to retire all the political godfathers holding the state to ransom, and enthrone accountability and financial responsibility.

According to her, the group comprising of Abia elite and progressives both home and abroad will provide financial and moral support to Dr Alex Otti, “who has the pedigree and public goodwill to fix the state”.

The group vowed to mobilise the needed support and fund “to end godfatherism in the state and usher in a new order that will fast-track the development of Abia.”

“What we are asking people is to join APC because all of us want good governance. We have no doubt that the party will give Otti the needed leverage to confront and defeat the ruling party in Abia.”

Another member of the structure, Chief Joe Eze Aru explained that the group was engaged in mapping out strategies “on how to disentangle Abia from the bondage of evil men that have held it down for years”.

“We’re fighting to have a change of leadership in Abia with a leader who has a conscience “.

He said that Abians were tired of complaining of bad governance but were now determined to effect the needed change.

