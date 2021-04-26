2023: Delta youths bar guber aspirants above 50yrs

Kindly Share This Story:

As the race for the 2023 Governorship election gathers momentum in Delta State, youths under the aegis of Delta Central Youth Movement (DCYM) have barred aspirants above 50 years from contesting.

The youths who met on Saturday in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area, insisted that it was the turn of Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the next governor.

READ ALSO Obuah hails Rivers Angels on clinching record seventh NWFL trophy

The meeting which attracted youths representative from ten Local Government Areas, including Urhobos in Patani and Warri South expressed their commitment to work together towards a common goal of producing the next Governor of Delta come 2023.

A statement by the Convener and Acting National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Donaldson Onosakponome, stated that the youths across the state had over the years supported the leadership of our fathers in the State and in Delta central, and commended them for their roles in peacebuilding and development of the state.

“We have supported them over the years, but the hour has come for the younger generation to sit at the table and together play active roles in the governance of the state through innovation, passion, creativity, and inclusive leadership.

“The group is open to all Deltans of like minds but limited to people between the age bracket of (25-50 years) and must have a genuine means of livelihood.

“We have started consultations with our colleagues in the North and South Senatorial Districts of the state to ensure these set goals are achieved,” Onosakponome stated.

Kindly Share This Story: