2023: Coalition of Civil Society groups back Kuraun for Benue Governor

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Societies in Nigeria on Friday threw its weight behind leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Jeffrey

Kuraun.

The group, gave their backing to the petroleum engineer, at his investiture as an Ambassador and Humanitarian of the year in Coalition of civil societies presents an award of Humanitarian to Dr Jeffrey Kuraun as “Pillar of Hope”. A Certificate of Conferment was also presented to Kuraun as an Ambassador Coalition of Civil Societies in Northern Nigeria.

Ambassador Maurice Orwough who presented the award on behalf of the coalition, extolled the humanitarian values of the recipient, pledging his group’s support for Dr Kuraun’s ambition.

“We have noted all your humanitarian activities; we saw videos of your medical outreaches in your local government and your intervention to transfer a prisoner from prison to a rehabilitation centre, and other great things you have done; we as Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, will give your ambition all the support we can give, at the right time”, he pledged.

Also present at the awards ceremony, was Mr Emmanuel Iordye, who represented the Managing Director of CrowdOne, a financial institution, Dr Godwin Nyitse, Special Assistant Media, to the Tor Tiv of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Nyitse who delivered the keynote address at the event harped on a new leadership paradigm in Benue State.

Dr. Nyitse, a communications expert, stressed the need for a younger person with great ideas and sufficient education, to govern the state in 2023.

