2023: 6.2m new voters will ensure victory for APC – National Youth leader

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Youth leader of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, has said that, his party will retain power by winning the over 6.2 million new voters that would be emerging in 2023 .

He said in Kaduna on Saturday

He spoke in Kaduna on Saturday, while addressing Kaduna Progressive Youth Roundtable Meeting of Youth and Women Leaders,that statistics have shown that, 6.2 million younger Nigerians who have never voted would be attaining the voting age before the next election, a group which he said, the APC has already developed plans to win to its side to become victorious.

According to him, the new young voters are present in the social media, hence the need for the APC youths across the country to take the campaign to them by showcasing the numerous achievements of the APC government.

“As far APC is concerned, the struggle for the 2023 general elections has started with the revalidation and registration exercise of the party,” he said .

The APC, he said, must take advantage of the revalidation exercise by going back to their constituencies to win more members into the party and get more supporters.

“By 2023, President would no longer be contesting, it is therefore imperative for members of the party especially women and youths to work towards the success of the party,” he said.

Political Adviser to Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i said the ongoing revalidation and registration exercise of the APC, has shown that the party is very popular.

“The APC is presently oversubscribed,” he said.

“The leadership of the party was not surprised by the height APC has attained, because APC rescued Nigeria from collapse in 2015 and taking the country to a greater height,” he said .

