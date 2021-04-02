2021 Easter celebration is testimony of God’s awesomeness — Askia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has described this year’s Easter celebration as a testimony of God’s awesomeness amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DESOPADEC boss in his Easter message, liked the pandemic as a strange disease that has held the world hostage.

He also affirmed the commitment of DESOPADEC to deepen it’s efforts at creating the right ambience for individual enterprise to thrive in the state.

According to him, “the commission will continue to support our people in our mandate areas in all their endeavours and equip our younger generation with the wherewithal to excel.”

In his Easter message, he said: “About this time last year, the world was held hostage by an unknown phenomenon that brought a strange disease, disrupted the world we used to know and unleashed an unprecedented season of decline, loss and want.

“With the doomsday predictions that heralded the Coronavirus pandemic as the disease came to be known, it is a testimony to God’s awesomeness that a year later, we are welcoming this season that marks the death and resurrection of Our Saviour, Jesus Christ, with renewed hope and faith in the abundant grace of God.

“I am very happy to share with you the spirit of renewal which has made this Easter a unique one.

“As we mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the most important events in His work of salvation, I urge you to let Christ’s victory over death and hell re-energise us as we face the challenges ahead.

“Amidst the onslaught of Covid-19, we formed a common front that summed up the potential in us if we discard all mundane considerations and work as one.

“I urge you to let this season renew our faith in humanity and our common aspirations. Let us work together by upholding those virtues that made us stand out and rediscover our drive for development.

“Let me here remind all of us that the Covid-19 Pandemic is still with us, and I make this special appeal that we should endeavour to get vaccinated at the nearest designated centres. By so doing, you will be further protecting your families and loved ones.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: