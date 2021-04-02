2 killed as police rescues 6 kidnapped passengers in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

Police in the Delta State command have confirmed the killing of the driver and female passenger of Toyota Sienna bus by kidnappers armed with AK47 along Okutolo Warri-Sapele Road, Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe who confirmed this in a statement, said six passengers were rescued during the incident.

The statement read: “On 3 April 2021, at about 1945hrs information got the DPO Orerokpe Division, that a Toyota Sienna bus with registration number BWR 301 SU was under attacked by hoodlums armed with AK-47 rifles at Okutolo Warri-Sapele road.

“They shot and injured the driver and a woman and other passengers were dragged into the bush. The DPO SP Ojo Oluwole swiftly mobilized patrol teams, assisted by a military patrol team to the scene and they went after the kidnappers into the forest.

“The men did not relent as they gave the kidnappers a hot chase, the hoodlums who could no longer withstand the pressure quickly abandon the kidnapped victims and fled.

“The patrol teams successfully rescued the six kidnapped passengers which include Edoma Rita, Evelyn Chinwekwe, Believe Omoruyi, Linus Kojo, Idolo Christina and Ojemudia Esther an injured passenger was rushed to the hospital but was later confirmed dead on admission, her corpse and that of the driver were deposited in a mortuary.

“Expended shells of 7.62, 39mm ammunition were recovered from the scene. Manhunt for the arrest of the hoodlums is ongoing.

The statement added: “Also on 3 April 2021 at about 1745 hours a distress call was received by the DPO ‘A’ Division Ughelli from one Chief Voke Oshasha that he suspected a highlander jeep trailing him along Oniemo Street.

“The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Benjamin Igometi swiftly led patrol teams to that area. The hoodlums, on sighting the police patrol vehicle approaching them, quickly abandoned their mission to assassinate him and fled into the bush.

“However the victim sustained bullet wound but not life-threatening the DPO quickly rushed him to hospital where he is responding to treatment, and he is completely out of danger. An investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

