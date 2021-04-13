13 drown as vehicle plunges into canal in Philippines

Kindly Share This Story:

Thirteen people drowned when a sports utility vehicle they were riding in fell into an irrigation canal in the northern Philippines, police said Monday.

Two people survived the accident, which occurred in a village in Tabuk City in Kalinga province, 316 kilometres north of Manila, on Sunday, a police report said.

Initial investigation showed that the driver lost control of the sports utility vehicle, which plunged into the irrigation canal, according to the province’s emergency centre.

“According to rescuers, 15 people were in the car and 13 of them drowned, including children and adults,’’ the report said.

Eleven of the victims were declared dead on arrival in the hospital, while two died while being treated.

The two survivors have been confined and under observation, police added. (dpa/NAN).



