Zylus Group diversifies into agriculture with launch of Zylus Farm Vest Limited

Zylus Group International, a Real Estate Company in Nigeria has announced its diversification into agriculture with the launch of Zylus Farm Vest Limited an Agribusiness arm of the group as part of its efforts to deliver on the company’s long-term strategy on Thursday 18th, 2021.

According to Group Managing Director, Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the major reason why Zylus Group is diversifying into the Agribusiness sector of the economy, is to meet up the feeding needs of the everyday Nigerian as food is a necessity in order to survive as humans, which is in line with the company’s motto: Bringing affordable food to your table.

“The management of Zylus Group International strongly believes that this diversification direction would support the continued success of the group in the future and align with the strategic objective of the government to feeds its teeming population and end hunger in the country. Our vision of the Agribusiness arm is to diversify into mechanized farming, animal rearing and processing of farm products such as cash crops and livestock that would be sustainably consumed locally and also sufficiently meet global standards for exportation.” Olatujoye said.

He added that the group approved the diversification as part of its quest for more operational rigor, given the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the country and the resultant reforms by the government.

This is the one of the many diversification moves by the company in recent times following the establishment of subsidiaries with the focus on Real Estate, Infrastructure and general construction, Property Valuation, Media, Transport, and Logistics among others.

The Group, however, calls on investors both internationally and locally to support the company’s diversification and gave its word to secure the investments of investors at every point.

Zylus Farm Vest Limited is a subsidiary of Zylus Group International that provides solutions to the agricultural and investment needs of millions of people around the world who want to invest in agriculture and agro-related products and services for high Return on Investments (ROI).

Vanguard News Nigeria

