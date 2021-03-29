Zugacoin begins scan to pay, operation pay with Zugacoin at shopping malls

Kindly Share This Story:

Shortly after Zugacoin Crypocurrency, founded in 2020 by Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga successfully made its first conversion into Fiat currency, the Africa’s famous cryptocurrency has attained another huge success to behold.

The currency was at Uyo Akwa Ibom State officially commissioned to be used to pay for goods and services in Nigeria through Scan To Pay ( STP), Operation Pay with Zugacoin (OPZ).

This giant stride was launched by Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga and achieved at De choice shopping Mall Uyo, “from UYO to Adamawa and to every other states in Nigeria until it gets to every part of Nigeria, before the year 2021 ends Zugacoin will be use to purchase anything you want” the Archbishop said.

The Manager of De choice shopping Mall Uyo handed over the first items purchased with Zugacoin to Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga.

It was also confirmed that the shopping continues on Monday, March 29 till eternity. On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Zugacoin recorded the ground breaking history.

“Let it be on record all over the world that ZUGACOIN was first Cashed out/ withdrawn/ changed into Fiat currency on 3rd March 2021 by 13 minutes after 11 Antemeridiam (a.m) Nigerian time against all odds. When God says YES nobody can say no.

With God all things are possible. With this feat, Zugacoin can be withdrawn into any Fiat currency of choice successfully without hitches.

We mustn’t be believed by everyone before we can celebrate our victory and many successful record breakings in Cryptocurrency history. God is not believed by many but He is still GOD.

Devil is hated by many but is still tormenting people up and down. This simply means, disbelief and hatred are not enough to stop a successful journey to destiny. Congratulations to all the ZUGACOIN community, the philanthropist cleric and CEO Zugacoin Added.

The archbishop had unveiled his Cryptocurrency platform called Zugacoin on 1st of December 2020, which he said is intended to be used to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Africa.

