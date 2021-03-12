Zamfara Govt receives 55,920 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zamfara Government on Thursday said it had received a total of 55,920 doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine from the Federal government.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, said in Gusau that no fewer than 27,960 people in the state would be vaccinated with the first batch of the vaccine.

Kanoma said that frontline health workers, traditional rulers, and top officials of government would be the first to receive the vaccine.

The commissioner said the vaccine would be administered to citizens of 18 years and above.

He said that the vaccine consignments were received with all the safety kits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: