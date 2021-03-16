Youths burn herders’ settlement in Saki to protest killing of farmer

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

RESIDENTS of Saki and other communities in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State now live in palpable tension following the alleged killing of a farmer by suspected Fulani herders at Oke Orogun village in Saki West Local Government.

According to information gathered, the victim was tied to a tree before being hacked to death.

But, the State Police command said it was a case of armed robbery.

A source said that the farmer was attacked on Saturday night and before people came for his rescue, he had died.

The discovery of his death by youths in Saki triggered a protest who mobilized themselves for a reprisal attack.

The news of the death of the farmer identified as Kola was said to have angered and later set ablaze the herders’ settlement in the area.

In a video that went viral, the angry youths were heard cursing the killers of the farmers.

While reacting to the incident, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state said it was an armed robbery attack.

He said, “Yes, it was a robbery incident which happened on March 12, 2021, where one Sukurupu (male) was killed. Irate youths in the area mobilized for a reprisal attack.”

“The Area Commander, Saki, called a stakeholders meeting to broker peace. The area is relatively peaceful as aggrieved parties have agreed to the term. Police tactical teams are on the ground to curtail the untoward situation,” he said.

