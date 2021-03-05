Youth alliance says military vindicated as bandit leader is killed

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Youth Alliance (NYA) has commended the Kaduna State Government for confirming the killing of bandit leader ‘Rufai Maikaji’ by the Nigerian military.

The State Government on Thursday said that late ‘Rufai Maikaji’, was the one terrorising the State and responsible for the killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs.

However, Rufai Maikaji’ and dozens of his fighters were killed around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, by Nigerian Air Force jets in an aerial interdiction conducted in concert with the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, a group, the Northern Youth Movement (NYM) had accused the military of being complicit in the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The Nigerian Youth Alliance in a press release on Friday, said the killing of the bandit leader and some of his fighters has vindicated the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

NYA in the press release signed by the President, Atanda Mojeed and Secretary, Okolie Madu said the youths of the country should channel energy on how to achieve peace and not raise alarm unnecessarily.

The press release further appealed to the youths to take into cognisance the sacrifices been made by the military to safe guard the country.

According to the Nigerian Youth Alliance, “We understand the emotions that follows the kidnap of a dear one. We therefore sympathize with the Northern Youth Movement, but accusing the military of complicity was going too far.

“The Nigerian Youth Alliance therefore commend Governor Nasir El-Rufai for disclosing the role of the military in taking down ‘Rufai Maikaji.

“We are youths and concerned that NYM will wrongly level allegations of complicit in the heinous crime of kidnapping against the military with so many youths.

“Therefore, this announcement by the Kaduna State Government is a welcome relief to us and further strengthen our faith in the youths and the ability of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to uphold the unity of the country.

“We, NYA, therefore appeal to Nigerians to begin to speak up and give honour to whom it is due.

“We also urge Nigerian youths not to fall into the trap of those who want to vent their anger in the wrong place.

“Several youths in the military have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep the country safe, the last expected of us as fellow youths is to discourage those who are in the battle front.”

