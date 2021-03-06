Your allegations against me, baseless, lies, Fani-Kayode reacts

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the statement credited to his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, wherein she accused Femi of abusing her.

She said her relationship with Femi was “a turbulent and unhappy one,” saying he was “in the habit of beating me up during every quarrel.”

Reacting Femi in a statement sent to Vanguard, faulted her allegations, describing her as a ‘pathological liar’.

Femi started by saying that not one thing she alleged was true, noting that the statement of claim and affidavit she filed in Federal High Court against him was filled with lies and falsehood.

He said: “Not one thing that she has alleged there is true. She is a pathological liar and a slanderer and we intend to prove this in court.

“We also believe that she is unfit to be a mother and that she has shown nothing but cruelty to her children whom she has never taken care of or shown the love and affection of a mother.

“We believe that the children’s lives would be in danger if they are with her and we shall prove this in court.

“For the avoidance of doubt at no time did Chief Fani-Kayode expose his children to danger and he has always provided them with the best of care including 12 nannies and nurses who did all the work even when their mother was in the house and whom she herself employed.

“Chikwendu’s only pastime was to post pictures and words on Instagram and sleep with men outside.

“She also tried to seduce a number of Chief Fani-Kayode’s friends when he was in detention and extort money from them.

“Neither is it true that she was ever beaten by Chief Fani-Kayode or anyone else in his staff and security team, either when she was pregnant or not pregnant and it is not true that she was subjected to any form of physical or mental abuse from them….

“As a matter of fact she was the abuser and not Chief Fani-Kayode or any of his security team or staff.

“There is no doubt that she is a depraved and dangerous woman and her medical file will be produced by the hospital at the appropriate time. So will her file which documents all her adulterous atrocities at Asokoro police Station.

“In the space of 4 years Chikwendu had to undergo 5 different surgical operations, all of which Chief Fani-Kayode paid for, and in 7 years she had numerous extra-marital affairs.

“This was a lifestyle that was unacceptable to Chief Fani-Kayode and one which he found utterly repulsive and repugnant.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

