Young Nigerian author, James Useghan launches, The Competent Youth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Considering the happenings in the Nigerian leadership system with the youths left behind, a young Nigerian author, James Useghan at his book launch in Lagos with title: “The Competent Youth” is a must read book for every Nigerian youth. The book is encouraging Nigerian youths to strive to attain greatness despite the political, economic, environmental and social challenges in the country. The book also is a reflection of a young man who defiles all odds to achieve greatness in the scheme of things.

Speaking at the launching, Useghan said, problems has no end. The youth will have an understanding that there is no challenge in life that they cannot overcome. We are created to solve problems. The book also exposes some strategies they can apply for 2023 election in Nigeria. If youths in Africa wants to contest for any political position, they can also find my strategies useful.

The youth need to make an impact in the leadership space of this country and that is how they can learn.

According to Useghan, overtime, the youths have been the talk of the moment. A lot has happened in the past and we have people who took leadership while they were young, and they have been there for ages leaving the youths behind. This as well has increased the rate of unemployment for the youths. It calls for concern looking at the speed of global advancement and we are lagging behind; I think it is high time for us to do something about it to bring about desired results.

In addition, book reviewer, Ambassador Omololu Olubakinde, said, the book, ‘The Competent Youth’ is about the the quest for the author to serve the people. “As a writer, if you are not touching lives then you are on your own. The author has put some of his experiences into writing which has historical content for people from the Nigeria Delta.

In his address, George Ashiru said that I have known the author for a couple of years and I know he is promoting what he is practicing. “He urged the youths not to always presume that things will be handed over to them, they should not always agitate until they are prepared but if they are prepared and agitating them the door will open and they will be recognised.

If you want to occupy, you need to have a strategy and your strategy cannot work except you know your strength and you need to build on your strength”.

Speaking also during the book launch, Dr. Chris Ekiyor, said, “in every society what you see is a reflection of the product of how the society is run. We have a Nigeria where the minds of young people have been brainwashed by the older generation to think that until you get to a particular level or status that you can never be anything. The youths must come together, build a critical mass with which they can displace those who are possessing position. This country has enough for everybody and not just enough for our greed.

