‘You are a mentor, godly leader’, Ogunsan extols Osinbajo at 64

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has heaped praises on the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, describing him as ‘a mentor and godly leader with unparalleled features’.

As encomium continues to pour in from eminent Nigerians for Osinbajo who clocks 64 today, Ogunsan, who spared no words in praising the Vice President, said he (Osinbajo) has been instrumental to both economic and spiritual growth in the country.

Penning his heartfelt congratulatory message to Osinbajo, in a press statement made available to newsmen today, the ace entrepreneur said:

READ ALSO Edo APC decries increasing destitutes on Benin streets

“It is with great honour and privilege that I write to congratulate His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo GCON, on his 64th birthday celebration today.

“It appears a Herculean task attempting to encapsulate a rhapsody of the embodiment of a decent politician, a professor and a pastor all in one piece. It’s such a huge task, to say the least.

“Sir, many of us who enjoy the privilege of being close to a rare breed and highly cerebral personality that you are, even before you assumed the exalted office of the Vice President of this country, can, unequivocally, say that you have been an apostle of Christ in both spiritual and political fronts.

“To a large extent, that unveils you as a pride to Christianity and kingdom matters in general.

“I make bold to say that in you I have more of a mentor and an encourager in matters pertinent to God’s vineyard and humanitarian service. That remains unparalleled. Hence, may I seize this opportunity to thank you for your mentorship and leadership.

To be precise and accurate with diction, I call you God’s general, a public administrator par excellence and an ambassador of decent politics in our present day generation.

“I bless God for your life for how far you have provided exemplary leadership for the younger generation through steering the engines of economic growth, wealth creation, vision and opportunities.

“As an astute lawyer, an academic, an administrator and politician who has continued to lead by example, undeniably, you have been a support system for innovation and all round development. Some of us know you as highly cerebral and divinely endowed with wit and wisdom, and of course gifted with a very good wife to match — Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo.

Kicking off your lecturing career at the age of 23, it is no surprise that God deliberately chose to process you through both the university system and the public service in Lagos State as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice (1999-2006) just so you can be better prepared for the office you now occupy. Little wonder why President Buhari appointed you to chair an economic sustainability committee with the aim of developing measures to cushion the effect of the coronavirus and eventually reposition the economy.

“When you assumed office as the Vice President of Nigeria on May 29, 2015, nobody had the slightest inclination of the fortune that had just befallen us as a people.

“Today, with the full support of the President, your impact in the growth of the economy has been tremendously fantastic. There is no doubt that even Mr President can attest to the impact you have made in this administration and is proud of you, just like the rest of us.

“I must not also fail to thank you for all that you have been to me — a mentor and a leader in whom I am well pleased.

“On this special birthday celebration of yours, I want to thank God Almighty for your life and how you are been that pride of the body of Christ in ways too numerous to mention.

“As you celebrate your 64th year on earth today, I pray God continues to grant you the strength and stamina to finish strong in life,” Ogunsan said.

Kindly Share This Story: