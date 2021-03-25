Yoruba groups on verge of self-determination, set June 12 as referendum day

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The agitation for self-determination was again brought to the fore on Thursday, as some Yoruba groups on the platform of Assembly of all Yoruba Groups Worldwide, has set aside June 12 as a day of referendum for Yorubas on the move.

This formed part of the resolutions reached the meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital by the group with the theme: “The Paramountcy of Yoruba Unity in Tackling The Insecurity Menace in Yorubaland.”

According to a communique read by Otunba Deji Osibogun after the meeting, it was resolved that Yoruba self-determination is non-negotiable.

Noting various threat to security in Yoruba land, the meeting charged Yorubas, especially the elites, to return to protect their land.

The meeting also tasked every House of Assembly in the South West to pass a resolution on the state of insecurity in Yorubaland.

Furthermore, the Assembly called on members representing Yoruba constituencies in the Senate and House of Representatives to move a motion on insecurity in Yorubaland within the next 90 days, precisely June 25.

The meeting also urged Yoruba groups to organise relief materials for Fulani ravaged victims.

This is as all Yoruba groups were charged to make Unity of Purpose their guiding principle, while a Yoruba Central Coordinating Council has been proposed.

In his remarks, Professor Banji Akintoye, represented by Dr Tunde Hamzat, stressed that the call for Yoruba self-determination should not be misconstrued as secession.

Akintoye said the Yoruba nation will be achieved in a peaceful manner through the building of consensus and mobilisation of the people.

Also speaking, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi stressed that Yorubas should be ready to defend themselves against threats to their lives.

He charged all Yoruba individuals and groups to bring to bear their intellect, asset, knowledge for the cause of the Yoruba nation.

Legal practitioner, Femi Falana, who made a phone call into the event, harped on the need for restructuring of Yoruba land.

He called on Yorubas to take charge of their affairs and ensure the development of the Yoruba nation.

To curb herders/farmers clashes, he urged the Yoruba nation to embrace ranching as it was in the times of Obafemi Awolowo.

Groups present at the event included YorubaKoya, Soludero and several others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

