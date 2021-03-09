YCE, PDP call for caution over proposed creation of ranches in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have called for caution and the need for Ekiti state government to engage relevant stakeholders on the planned establishment of ranches under the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

The call is sequel to the proposed plan by the government to set up ranches as a viable solution to end clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Speaking with vanguard correspondent in Ado Ekiti, the Secretary-General of YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide who said the group would not object the plan, noted that traditional rulers and other stakeholders must be adequately carried along in the execution of the project in view of the obvious suspicion in the land.

Olajide said, “It is a welcome development but a lot of care must be exercise and the people must know what the National Livestock Transformation plan is all about,

“We have no objection to state establishing ranches to ameliorate farmers/ herders clashes. But nevertheless, we must not overlook the fact that there is heavy mutual suspicion in Nigeria and the details of the National Livestock Transformation Plan is not known to Nigerians.

“We view some of the decisions of the current administration with a lot of suspicions. As such I believe that a lot of work still has to be done, We do not want any surreptitious plan by anybody from any parts of the country to take over our land in Ekiti

Also, the spokesman for PDP in Ekiti State, Raphael Adeyanju in a statement on Tuesday called on the government not to be in a hurry to create ranches with state resources for people going about their private businesses.

The party described cattle breeding as a private business being undertaken by everyone irrespective of ethnic affinity, adding that interested herdsmen should establish ranches on their own since open-grazing was no longer fashionable in the 21st century.

The statement reads, “The attention of Ekiti Chapter of the PDP has been drawn to the plan of the Fayemi’s government to create ranches for herders in Ekiti State. We can describe this as a welcome development as long as no government fund is expended on a private business.

“We in the PDP regard cow rearing as lucrative business. Apart the Fulani’s, many indigenes of Ekiti also engage in the business, they should be encouraged to engage in modern ranching.

“We are however opposed to Fayemi’s attempt to play politics with Ekiti destiny. He has no right to cede any portion of Ekiti to appease some troublesome elements of the society.”

