World Water Day: Expert predicts water scarcity in Nigeria before 2050

Ale decried the poor valuing and under-utilisation of water resources for development purposes in the country and highlighted five significant strategies towards valuing water.

The water expert, who doubles as a Co-founder, Global Initiative for Nigeria Development (GIND), said these at press statement to herald the World Water Day, in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend.

Ale, who tasked the Federal Government on a more productive valuing of water for development in all ramifications, urged the relevant government-owned development agencies to urgently realise the need to value and use water for very productive ventures.

A water and development expert, Michael Ale, has dropped a bombshell by predicting that there will be a water scarcity in the country before year 2050 if the current poor strategies in valuing water resources for productive uses continue.

He urged the relevant government agencies such as the Ministries of Rural Development, Science and Technology and others to redirect the current operational policies to reflect the five critical productive valuing of water resources.

According to Ale, who is the National President of AWDROP, the day is used to advocate the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

He further said: “The World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness of the global water crisis, and a core focus of the observance is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

“The theme of this year World Water Day is valuing water. The value of water is about much more than its price.

“Water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment.

“If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource. SDG 6 is to ensure water and sanitation for all.

“Without a comprehensive understanding of water’s true, multidimensional value, we will be unable to safeguard this critical resource for the benefit of everyone.

“By recording— and celebrating— all the different ways water benefits our lives, we can value water properly and safeguard it effectively for everyone.”

Vanguard News Nigeria