Breaking News
Translate

World Bank approves $400m loan for China’s food safety

On 3:52 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

N76bn world bank project: Oyo not losing any fund, Makinde's CPS saysThe World Bank has approved a loan of $400 million for a food safety improvement project to help China reduce food safety risks.

Multiple measures were built into the project to assist farms and food enterprises to improve compliance with food safety regulations and achieve food safety certification standards, World Bank said.

Good agriculture practices would be promoted, and using biodegradable plastic mulch, eco-friendly food packaging and plastics, the bank said.

READ ALSO: AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all adults

Efforts would go into upgrading public infrastructure for improved water quality and waste management.

Risk-based preventive controls for maintaining a safe food environment from “farm to plate’’ would also be carried out under the project, it said.

The project would support about 7,500 family farms, cooperatives, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large-scale operations in the agriculture and food sector.

It would also improve food safety risk management and serve to run sustainable businesses, said the bank. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!