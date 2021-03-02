Breaking News
Translate

Casual worker in court for allegedly stealing 10 sachets of seaman’s schnapps

On 11:10 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Casual worker in court for allegedly stealing 10 sachets of seaman’s schnapps

A 29-year-old casual worker, Babatunde Adewuyi, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for allegedly stealing ten packs of seaman’s schnapps worth N15,000.

The police charged Adewuyi, whose address with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb 23 at 6 p.m.at the NDL Company, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant, who was a casual worker of the company, stole ten packs of seaman sachets worth N15,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

READ ALSO: Ikpeazu: Your statement reckless, unethical, Bamgbose attacks Adeyemi

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi adjourned the case until March 12 for further hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!