Women’s month: Rolad Properties celebrates Kemi Adetiba, Kate Henshaw, others

Rolad Properties has joined the rest of the world to celebrate women as they mark the Internation Women’s Month.

Every March, the world unites to celebrate the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society, with the 8th of March marked as International Women’s Day.

To commemorate this year’s edition, real estate company Rolad Properties celebrates Nigerian women who inspire the world in various fields. Some of those include Filmmakers, Kemi Adetiba and Kate Henshaw, popular TV host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Media Personality and Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Persons Living With Disability, Adenike Oyetunde, Head of Corporate Communications of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Nkem Onwudiwe, amongst others.

On why Rolad Properties embarked on the campaign, the MD/CEO Dotun Oloyede says “Women are the real architects of our society. As a real estate company responsible for delivering quality property and architecture to thousands of Nigerians, we thought it would be important to salute the actual architects in this women’s month. At our organisation, we will continue to do everything in our capacity to bridge the gap of gender inequality in Nigeria and the world at large.”

Nollywood actor and Rolad Properties’ brand ambassador, Enyinna Nwigwe was elated to have surprised these women with their gifts and looks forward to making every day a woman’s day.

Fashion entrepreneur and one of the recipients of Rolad Properties’ gesture had this to say; “Being a woman in business in Nigeria has several layers of limitations and difficulties. To see organizations like this lift our mood by celebrating us was satisfying to see. I hope more organizations follow suit.”

