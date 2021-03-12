Women’s History Month: Career brand, 9to5chick releases top 100 career women

Kindly Share This Story:

To commemorate the International Women’s Day 2021 and the Women’s History Month, leading women’s career brand “The 9to5chick” has released its “Top 100 Career Women in Nigeria” list, which celebrates inspiring mid and senior level female professionals in the corporate sector who are making significant contributions at work, leading by example, and disrupting the status quo.

Names such as Captain Simisola Ajibola – the hero Pilot from Air Peace who saved 133 lives, and Ukinebo Dare – Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Government, who tripled the employment rates in Edo State, were not left out.

The list is a well thought out compilation of female leadership, some of whom before now, despite having various laudable, documented achievements, may not have received the visibility commensurate to their significant career contributions. These professionals who are defying the odds, and driving business results despite COVID-19, were either nominated by their peers and colleagues, or they put themselves forward.

Nominations were then reviewed by an independent judging panel comprising Yemi Faseun (Head, Human Resources at Globacom), Osayi Alile (CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust), and Funke Amobi (Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC). The Judges evaluated each person on the influence of their role, their impact, including giveback initiatives both within and outside their careers, documented thought leadership and career achievements. The end result is an outstanding list of 100 female professionals in 20 industries who are advancing excellence and professionalism in Nigeria’s corporate sector.

Speaking on the importance of the list, visibility coach and founder of The 9to5chick Brand, Dr. Glory Edozien (PhD) says “Corporate Nigerian women do great work but rarely get the visibility they deserve. It is my hope that this list will highlight the amazing work and contributions that women make to the Nigerian corporate sector.”

