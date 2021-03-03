Vanguard Logo

Woman seeks divorce over alleged lack of sex, care

A housewife, Maryam Muhammad, on Wednesday, prayed a Shari’a Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage to her husband, Abdulhamid Yakubu.

The complainant, a resident of Kontagora road in Kaduna metropolis, told the court that her husband had abandoned her sexually for almost 11 years.

“He doesn’t take care of me, even when I was sick; I’m tired I want divorce,” she told the court.

In his defence, Yakubu said he was also tired of the union and was no longer interested again.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, adjourned the matter till March 10 for the parties to bring their guardians.

[NAN]

