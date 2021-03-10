Woman arraigned for kidnap of 3 minors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 29-year-old woman, Kemi Mebebejoye, who allegedly kidnapped three children, between eight and 11 years, was yesterday arraigned before an Ebute-Metta, Magistrates’ court.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a four-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and kidnapping preferred against her by the Police.

Among the three minors kidnapped by Mebebejoye are two brothers, who are eight and 11 years old respectively.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olatunde Kehinde, told the court that the defendant and others now at large committed the alleged offence on February 20, 2021.

He said the incident happened at about 8 a.m, at the Ifetedo Central Mosque Idi-Araba area of Lagos.

Kehinde said the defendant conspired with others at large to commit the offence.

“Mebebejoye unlawfully captured and detained three boys two of who are eight years old and 11 years old, against their will,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under Sections 271 and 271 (1), of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A.Oshoniyi, granted her bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, one of whom must be a blood relation.

Oshoniyi ordered that evidence for tax payment must be provided and both officially and residential addresses to be verified.

