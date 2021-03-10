Woman, 32, seeks dissolution of marriage over alleged lack of care

Kindly Share This Story:

A-32- year-old woman, Olubukola Malomo, on Tuesday asked a Grade “C” Customary Court sitting in Iseyin, Oyo, for the dissolution of her marriage to Yekeen Malomo, over alleged lack of care.

The complainant, who informed the court that the union was contracted four years ago with two children, alleged that her husband was irresponsible and did not show care for the family needs.

“I have tried to see how I can change him to be responsible but he would not, he left all the responsibilities of the home to me and would not contribute to the home front.

“He prefers to be nice to outsiders than to take care of his responsibilities at home; I believe it’s better for me to be alone than to be with a man who is not responsible,” she alleges.

In his ruling, the President of the Court, Chief Adelodun Raheem, said there was no evidence that the estranged husband had received the court summons.

He ordered the court’s bailiff to serve the respondent within seven days and adjourned the matter until April 1 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

