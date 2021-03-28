With cargo airport, Nasarawa’s ready for tourism development – Lai Mohammed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed says with 80% completion of its cargo airport, Nasarawa state has is ready and open to step up tourism development.

The Minister made the remark during a project tour of the proposed Nasarawa state cargo airport expected to be completed this year.

According to him, “the airport is cargo targeted and it is about 80 per cent completed everything is ready except the control tower.”

He said an airport is very critical to the economic development of the state, therefore investing in this project is a very wise move by the people of Nasarawa state.

It will be recalled that on 29th, May, 2019, a maiden flight landed at the airport during the inauguration of the incumbent governor of the state, indicating the level of completion of the project.

The airport, he said is being used skeletally with the 2.2km runway, which is adequate to take cargo flight and passenger schedules.

“An airport with 2.2km length runway is opened to the whole world. The beauty of an airport is that when it is built and classified, what is called NOTAM will be sent to airmen. Anywhere in the world, any aircraft that is probably in trouble will detect the airport and land safely. Any aircraft in distress around here can locate the airport for safe landing. 2.2km runway is not small it can take any plane for flight to anywhere in the world.

“I am glad that the state is ready and open to step up for tourism development,” said Mohammed.

Also speaking during the project inspection, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe explained that the project was started by the former Governor of the state, Tanko Almakura and was taken up as one of the priority projects to complete by the incumbent governor.

“What we have done since we came is to focus on all the projects the former governor started for completion believing that we will add value to governance and the citizens of the state.

“This airport is one of the priority project that we thought we should complete even though building an airport is quite expensive and costing us a lot of money but we thank God that we have been able to continue and hopefully in the next few months we will have a control cabin brought in and install and when that is done we will have other aeronautical devices in place and we will have this operating before the year runs out.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

