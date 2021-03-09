WISCAR celebrates 13 years of impact, announces board appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of activities to mark its 13th anniversary, WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers) has announced the appointment of Fabia Ogunmekan as Executive Director.

A statement by WISCAR said Ogunmekan was appointed as WISCAR’s pioneer Executive Secretary in March 2018 and has since then led the executive management team contributing significantly to the organisation’s growth.

The statement also explained that as the new executive director, she would continue to work strategically with the advisory board towards delivering on WISCAR’s strategic vision.

According to the statement: “The vision includes strengthening governance, managing talent and succession, scaling WISCAR’s structured mentoring methodology and gender advocacy efforts for a more inclusive, and gender-equal world.”

In her remarks, WISCAR’s Founder and Chairperson, Mrs Amina Oyagbola, said: “Ogunmekan joined WISCAR almost 3 years ago on WISCAR’s 10th anniversary. In that time, she has served the organisation diligently contributing significantly to the organisation’s growth. In her role as Executive Director, she will continue to lead the executive management team in addition to collaborating with the WISCAR Advisory Board and partners to ensure WISCAR’s sustainability.”

In her welcome remark, the newly appointed WISCAR executive director expressed appreciation for the support, trust and confidence reposed in her by the WISCAR Founder and Board.

She remarked that: “It has been and remains a privilege to serve such an esteemed organisation that is a force for change and will continue to contribute to a better society in line with WISCAR’s mission of Developing Women to build a better nation.”

Oyagbola expressed appreciation to the WISCAR patrons, members of the advisory board, sub-committees and members of the WISCAR community for their dedication, “and steadfast commitment to WISCAR over the years as the organisation looks forward to expanding its reach, influence and impact in 2021 and beyond.”

