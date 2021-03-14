Wife of ex-CP Aghanya hacked to death in Makurdi by unknown assailants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Police Commissioner, Ibezimako Aghanya has been reportedly hacked to death in her Makurdi residence by unknown assailants.

The deceased, it was gathered had returned home Friday evening at about 4pm and parked her car in the compound where she lived alone behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass in Makurdi town.

According to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, her husband, Mr. Aghanya who lives in Lagos had made attempts to speak to his wife Friday evening but when he couldn’t reach her called his younger brother who also resides in Makurdi to quickly check on his wife since it was unusual.

“When the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs. Aghanya’s car was seen parked but the door to the house was locked.

“He had to break the door to gain entrance into the house. On getting inside, he met Mama Aghanya in a pool of her own blood already dead. She was matcheted on the head severally by her attackers.

“It is strange that she could be murdered in this manner in her private residence that has a police outpost just in front of her house,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said investigation into the matter was already in progress.

Husband of the deceased, Mr. Aghanya served as Benue state Police Commissioner before being transferred to Kogi state where he also served before retiring some years back.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: