Why we want to amend our constitution — Southeast APC constitutional committee

It’s a welcome idea — Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Southeast constitutional review committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday said that the amendment of their party’s constitution would address their problems, this was even as Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma described it as a welcome idea.

Uzodimma spoke at the APC, party secretariat in Owerri, while declaring open the constitution amendment review committee, town hall meeting led by Professor Tahir Mamman.

According to Uzodimma, “You are coming to the Southeast at a time the party has taken a new turn in the zone. We the leaders of the zone came together and said that it is time to reintegrate Southeast into the mainstream having known that APC, is the largest party in Africa.

“The decision to look at our constitution and look at the grey areas is a welcome idea. Imo is considered as the gathering point of APC, in the Southeast. It is the take-off point to convert other states to APC.

“We are challenged by the insecurity facing us in Imo state and Nigeria, which partly sponsored by our political opponents because they are not happy of our achievements.”

Earlier in his remark, the leader of the Southeast Constitutional Review Committee, of APC, Professor Mamman, said: “We came to Imo state for the Southeast constitutional review, we are here to hear from our party leaders, members what the think should be in the constitution to move our party forward.

“The constitution is a document that contains our ideology, promises our party has for Nigerians. We need a document that we can say are of the people so it must be remodelled to actualize our vision and strengthen our party. The current constitution was a product of the merger process.”

“If the constitution was drafted as it is today, the problem that led to the dissolution of the National Working Committee would have been provided for in the constitution. A lot of things were not considered in the constitution we have now and through this amendment, we will improve on those things,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

