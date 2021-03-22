Why I want to float Hair Production Academy in Nigeria – John Itua

Kindly Share This Story:

…To groom100 beauticians in 2021

Edo State born Beautician, and Abuja based hair production expert, John Itua says, he will open an academy to train Nigerian youths on hair production and distribution.

The Beautician stated this, in a chat with our correspondent in his office, Abuja.

“I want to run an academy where young people are trained on hair production. I am well trained in the art of Beauty, and I feel I could replicate such academy in Nigeria too. The hair market is a larger market, where one who knows his onions, can navigate and make much profit,” Itua added.

According to him, there were lots of competitions in the market, but what stands J.I Emporium out, is the quality of services offered by the company. “We don’t cut corners to make quick money, we are purely into quality delivery, and that is why we have a lot of patronage at J.I Emporium.

“We are planning to raise at least 100 hair care experts before the end of the year, so we can empower others too, to get their hands working,” he said.

“People can come to the academy to learn everything about our production process, and could further create employment opportunities for others because you have to start from somewhere when you graduate from our academy.

“It will not be an all comers affair, because we must be satisfied with your person, for you to be admitted into the academy. We must see the drive and passion in you, that you are willing to learn and not just taking a stroll down the park.

“We have competent hands who are willing to produce their kinds, so, we offer opportunities to our staffers to grow, and explore what they have been taught or what they have experienced on the job, Itua narrated.”

