Why I suspended activities of transport unions in Ondo ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has given reason for the suspension of the activities of both the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

Akeredolu also clarified that the activities of both unions were not banned as reported in some media.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olabode Richard Olatunde in Akure said their activities were suspended “over security concerns”

Olatunde in the statement said “Contrary to the reports making the round that the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has placed a ban on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state, the Governor wishes to make it clear that only the activities of the unions have been suspended.

“Governor Akeredolu suspended the activities of the union particularly at the motor parks, following security reports suggesting an imminent clash between the two opposing factions in the union over leadership tussle.

“The Governor’s intervention becomes imperative so as to forestall possible break down of law and order.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes to reiterate that he did not place a Ban on the NURTW and RTEAN as unions but swiftly suspended their activities pending meeting with the two factions to hold presently.

Olatunde noted that ” ln the meantime, the leadership of both Unions have been directed to vacate the motor parks for peace to reign.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: