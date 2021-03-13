Why I decided to go into music — Philipo

Kindly Share This Story:

A celebrated Nigerian musician, Omhanyihe Philip Osas, popularly known as Philipo, has described music as a business which won’t ever go out of vogue, as he said “music in itself is what upholds unity of races all over the world.”

Philipo said there is no human being who is not interested in music or who has not at different points in time listened to music. “Music is called the food for the soul,” Philipo said.

To him, apart from the fact that it is a profession, he said even before he picked it up as a duty, music has been part of him from his childhood.

The Edo State-born music crooner said he had seen himself growing up full of talent and traces of musical backgrounds that runs in him. He said it was the irresistible musical traits in him that eventually pushed him to settle for music for livelihood.

“I’ve been doing music since the age of 17, then, I joined the choir team in my church, and it was at my place of worship the talent was further nurtured after which I went into singing fulltime.

“Over time, I’ve released a couple of songs with good lyrics, part of it was a 2020 release, a song titled ‘Ise.’ This song cut across and it helped me to gain more audience, especially from those ones with good listening ears in the music industry,” Philipo said.

Philipo, encouraging youths to nurture their talents as such are what he said would sort them out in the present world where Covid-19 has thrown millions of people out of employment and rendered them jobless, said they should also pick up a vocation online and update their skills where necessary.

“I released my first official single, March 2021 under Prezia Entertainment label in Lagos, and it was produced by ace producer DWILL, the same hit maker that put YCEE Jagaban crooner to limelight with that hit single, Jagaban.

“What I’m saying here is, Philipo is a musician to watch, as I’m coming out with songs my fans and other admirers alike cum music lovers can’t resist. It will be a year to hold the industry by storm,” Philipo said.

Philipo, who said he has come to change the sound with his lyrics, described his musical journey as “smooth and promising,” adding that he is being encouraged to push on by mentors likes African China, 2Face Idibia and Sir Victor Uwaifo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

