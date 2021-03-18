Breaking News
WHO continues to recommend use of AstraZeneca vaccine for time being

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends continuing vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 until further notice, despite recent fears about its safety.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally,” the WHO said in a statement.

The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data for the AstraZeneca vaccine, the statement said. “Once that review is completed, WHO will immediately communicate the findings to the public.”

“At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue,” it said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

