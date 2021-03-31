WFD tasks N’ASS on elimination of COVID-19, other pandemics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Westminster Foundation for Democracy, WFD, on Wednesday presented research work, with a plethora of suggestions on how the National Assembly and legislatures at the state level can roll back the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future breakouts.

At the occasion held in Abuja at the National Assembly Complex, were Chairman, Young Parliamentarians Forum, Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, Liaison Officer, Nigerian Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, Dr Terfa Gbahabo, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, Chairman Forum of Speakers, Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, and other stakeholders.

The WFD sponsored research work of parliaments’ response to the pandemic across the country, was presented to the leadership of the National Assembly, and heads of the institution’s bureaucracy, led by the Clerk, Arch. Amos Ojo.

The WFD study entitled “Legislative Responses to COVID-19 in Nigeria”, was unveiled by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and others.

The book which compiles “the effect and response to COVID-19 to Nigeria’s Legislatures and Lessons Learnt”, was reviewed by Dr. Leo Igbanoi

Country Representative, Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Mr. Adebowale Olorunmola who presented the work, gave kudos to the staff of the National Assembly Directorate of Inter-parliamentary relations and Protocol, Messrs Idowu Bakare, Tagbo Okeke and others.

He commended the leadership of the 9th National Assembly for their efforts, through legislative instruments, to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

The WFD and YPF, said the “research work, is expected to contribute to an existing and emerging body of knowledge in Legislative response in dealing with emergencies and also to serve as a guide to Nigeria’s Legislatures on steps to take in a time of similar situations in the future”.

The research project, also recommends that to roll back the diseases, “Parliaments can create a crisis management Team composed of high-level members of the parliamentary administration.

“This team could be responsible for closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic to protect the health and safety of employees and mitigate its impact”.

The research project, according to the book, “is a product of the Young Parliamentarians Forum of Nigeria’s National Assembly with support from Westminster Foundation for Democracy(WFD), Nigeria, in line with the signed memorandum of understanding to collaborate on issues that advance democracy and entrench politics with values”.

