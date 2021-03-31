We’re ready to partner with groups, association to achieve a healthier state – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Commends AMAICOMMA, IRD for facilitating Mother and Child hospital in Ugbo

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Mother and Child Hospital built at Ode-Ugbo in ilaje council area of Ondo State will address the health needs of the people in the disadvantaged oil-rich community.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu performed the groundbreaking of the N230m hospital in 2019 with a promise of qualitative and affordable health services across the state.

Babalola said the present administration in the state was ready to partner with groups and associations that share a similar concern to achieve a healthier state.

The health facility project was initiated by the Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Association (AMAICOMMA) and Ilaje Regional Development Committee (IRDC), is being financed by Chevron Nigeria Limited

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu speaking through a director in the State Hospital Management Board (HMB) Dr. Bobola Babatola said this when he led a team of medical doctors to inspect the on-going project.

He noted that hospital project is in tandem with the sincere efforts of the Akeredolu-led government to improve people’s access to good health facilities.”

While describing the project in the oil rich community as “uncommon” the director noted that it was being executed to specifications.

According to him “Over seventy five per cent completed” facility would help to address health needs of the people, especially in that local government area.

He said that the state government would ensure that the project was completed as scheduled.

Babalola commended two oil related associations for coming up with the idea of a hospital.

The director noted that “such initiative is required by individuals, groups, and corporate bodies to boost healthcare delivery across the State.”

The team leader said that the needed adjustments had been identified, and suggestions made to the contractors.

“Our focus is to ensure a standard that is acceptable anywhere; and we are pushing in that direction”, he explained.

The representatives of the AMAICOMMA, IRDC, supervising Nongovernmental organizations, and the contractors were part of the team that inspected the facility.

Vanguard News Nigeria

