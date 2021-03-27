We’re giving back to society by picking school bills of indigent students – Bada

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Entrepreneur and Youth Promoter, Bankole Bada has stated that, his company, Huntella is giving back to the society, for their consistent belief in the brand.

The Chief Executive Officer stated this recently, at the award of scholarships to Indigent students in Alimosho, Lagos.

He said, “we are giving back as part of our corporate social responsibility to the society, who we have benefitted from.

“What we do, is to go to campuses, and identify those students, who are unable to pay their school fees, and verify them.”

In the moderlities of the payment, Bada said: “Upon verification, we make provision for payment of the fees, while we also donate to regions and suburbs that we identify poor people.

“We have been going to institutions to do this in the last ten years. We will keep engaging in philanthropy as long as we remain in business,” Bada added.

