We’ll reject bill seeking removal of wage from exclusive list ― Ondo Assembly

By Dayo Johnson

Lawmakers in Ondo state have assured workers and leaders of the Organised labour in the state that it would reject a bill seeking the removal of minimum wage from the exclusive legislative list of the nation’s constitution.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun gave the assurance in Akure while receiving a protest letter from the labour leaders led by the NLC state chairman, Sunday Adeleye.

Workers in the state protested against the bill.

Oleyelogun said that “the wage bill if passed, will further impoverish Nigerians workers.

He pledged that “ondo state lawmakers will ensure that minimum wage is not put in the concurrent list.

Speaking earlier, the Stae NLC chairman Adeleye and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Helen Odofin said moving minimum wage to concurrent list would lead to enslavery of Nigerian workers especially state and local government workers.

They pleaded with the state lawmakers to reject the bill if transmitted to ondo state.

The workers who displayed placards with various inscription protested from the Reuben Fasoranti Park , Alagbaka Akure to the State House of Assembly complex, Igbatoro Road in Akure.

Vanguard News Nigeria

