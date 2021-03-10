We’ll not respond to enquiries about false recruitment, others — Chevron

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Okafor

The management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, has affirmed that it will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers or contract awards.

The company’s reaction is coming against the backdrop of the recent proliferation of false recruitment and contract information about CNL.

Vanguard gathered that they have been the circulation of false recruitment and contract information posted by unknown individuals and organizations in the name of CNL in several media and online channels, advertising job positions and contracts in CNL.

However, reacting to the development, CNL, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, stated that, fraudulent job and contract offers have reportedly been sent through emails, text messages, and phone calls by individuals purporting to be staff or representatives of CNL, with the intent to defraud their victims.

CNL hereby dissociates itself from such false job recruitment and contract information, published in any newspaper, website, email, poster, handbill, or any other medium. CNL did not make or authorize such publications.

In his words: “CNL will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers or contract awards.

“Members of the public are hereby notified that Chevron Nigeria Limited does not, and will not require applicants to make any payments towards processing any job application or contract awards. Recruitment advertisements requesting candidates to pay money, at any point during the recruitment process, are not from CNL.”

“CNL does not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media, or phone calls.

“Job seekers should always check the company’s website and national newspapers for job advertisements from CNL.”



