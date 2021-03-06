We’ll go after hoodlums, cultists in Ajah, Lekki, CP assures

Kindly Share This Story:

As police arrest 3 suspected cultists

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has again vowed to take the anti crime fight of the command to the dens of hoodlums and criminals in Lekki and Ajah areas of the state.

He made the assertion today Saturday, 6th March, 2021 during a meeting with some Stakeholders at the Command Headquarters Ikeja as the Commissioner of Police emphasised on identifying and raiding the dens of the bad boys who have been terrorising the good people of Lekki, Ajah, Badore, Sangotedo, Elemoro, Ibeju-Lekk, Akodo etc.

While addressing the security issues in the state, particularly in Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu confirmed the arrest of some suspected cultists at Imalete Alafia, Ibeju Lekki of the state by police operatives attached to Elemoro Division on Saturday 6th March, 2021.

The suspects are (1) Joshua Ubokuho,m, (2) Emmanuel Yusuf, m, and (3)Adewale Hammed, a statement signed by the Lagos PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made available to Vanguard revealed.

They were arrested with some charms and weapons including two cuttlasses marked “zero 4” which is the mark on the suspects. This mark has been subjected to investigation in order to get more information about the suspects and their group. The police have also recovered their operational bus.

In the same vein, CP Hakeem Odumosu has scheduled a meeting with the Area Commaders and Divisional Police Officers for Tuesday 9th March, 2021 at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja, to review the Anti Crime Strategies of the command with a view to solidifying the security architecture of Lagos State.

He has also ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, to take over the suspects and ensure their quick trial and the prosecution of other cases under investigation at the CID Panti as the command has a duty to maintain law and order and public safety in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

