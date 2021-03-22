We’ll do everything to protect our people, Abia Dep Gov assures Abiriba Community

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu has assured Abiriba Community in Ohafia LGA that the State Government will deploy all necessary resources available to it to ensure the protection of the people and all law-abiding citizens.

Sir Oko Chukwu gave the assurance after visiting the community following an attack on policemen on duty in the community by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums which led to the death of three officers and a palpable fear of possible reprisal by security agents.

Speaking to the people at Orie Akwa Square in the community, Sir Oko Chukwu who was accompanied on the visit by the state commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, called for community vigilance and support to security agents to ensure that the perpetrators are quickly identified and brought to justice.

He said, “the government is saddened by the unfortunate attack of this morning which led to the loss of lives of police officers at Agu Eze checkpoint and my boss, Governor Ikpeazu on receiving the news asked me to come here and assure you that we will do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and protect Ndi Abiriba and all law abiding people in the state. We call on you to maintain vigilance in order to fish out criminals and hoodlums who may want to come here to attack innocent people as they go about their their legitimate businesses.

“Government will give you all the necessary support and we have spoken to the security authorities to avoid indiscriminate arrests but ensure a painstaking investigation that will ensure that only those responsible for the dastardly act are brought to justice as quickly as possible”, he concluded.

ALSO READ:

Sir Oko Chukwu who earlier visited the crime scene sympathised with the families and friends of the officers who lost their lives in the attacks and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also visited traditional rulers of the community and assured them of Government’s support to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. He advised that a proper community vigilante and information gathering mechanism be put in place to ensure prevention of further crimes. Responding, the Enachioken in Council which spoke through Eze Eme Uguru Ikpoka assured that the community will fully cooperate with security agencies to protect the people and prevent the perpetrators from escaping justice. He called on the government to prevail on security agents not to engage in mass arrests but skillfully investigate the matter and assured that the community has dispatched hunters and youths into the surrounding forests to track down the hoodlums.

Our correspondent reports that officers of the Abiriba Division of Nigeria Police Force who arrived Agu Eze Amaogudu, Abiriba, at about 8.3am on Monday were ambushed by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums who killed 3 of the officers and carted away two riffles from them. The dead officers are Inspector Austin Ugwu,

Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and PC Ama Ifeanyi.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: