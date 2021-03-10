Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday, advised the leadership of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State, to distinguish themselves by tackling the menace of fake news.

Obasa said the ubiquity of fake news is currently taking its toll on information dissemination across the country.

He gave the advice during a courtesy visit by the executive members of the association to the Lagos State House of Assembly in commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day.

The Speaker described journalism as one of the oldest professions whose foundation was laid by some outstanding professionals.

Obasa admonished the women journalists to take a cue from other professional bodies like the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) which have internal mechanisms where members who work against the laws of the professions are dealt with.

According to Obasa, “NAWOJ should look inwards and put a system in place to checkmate those who go about parading themselves as journalists, extorting and blackmailing people by the use of social media platforms.

“Except stringent measures are taken, it may be difficult to differentiate impersonators from practitioners because it has been infiltrated by quacks, who in the cause of seeking jobs find their ways into the system thereby parading themselves as journalists whereas they are blackmailers.”

He urged them to uplift the profession and earn respect from members of the public, saying “for your profession to earn the required respect, you must fish out fake journalists and this should go beyond the name NUJ or NAWOJ so that people can have trust in the profession and accord it the due respect it deserves.”

Earlier, the Chairperson of NAWOJ Lagos, Comrade Adeola Ekine, said the purpose of the visit was to intimate the Speaker about NAWOJ activities and as well mark the 2021 International Women’s Day, theme “Choose to Challenge,” with him.

The Chairperson eulogised the Speaker on some of his notable achievements in the area of empowering and identifying with women, saying NAWOJ Lagos will partner with him as regards his political ambition.

Ekine seized the occasion to decorate the Speaker as the Grand Patron of the association, saying “we are over 400 journalists speaking in one voice against domestic/gender-based violence and other vices across the country.

“To this end, we will like to tap from your wealth of experience especially in the training and retraining of our members so that we can be thoroughly bred and fed as mothers and wives.”

Members of the state assembly present at the occasion were Mojisola Kehinde Alli-Macaulay (Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1), Olusegun Victor Akande(Ojo Constituency 1) and Adedamola Richard Kasunmu(Ikeja Constituency 2), among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

