Weah, Economics professor to speak at 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–PROFESSOR of International Political Economy at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Dani Rodrik; President George Weah of Liberia; and Mohamed Yayha of the United Nations Development Programme, are some of the confirmed speakers to take the stage at the 12th Annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium taking place virtually on Monday, 29th March 2021.

The event, according to the organizers,is to “celebrate the birthday of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“This year, the Bola Tinubu Colloquium will focus on peace-building and national cohesion as a tool for growth and prosperity in Nigeria.

READ ALSO More Govs embrace Hajj Savings Scheme as potential wealth creating venture

“The theme interrogates these issues in the light of contemporary incidents and commentaries in the public space with ethnic and religious dimensions.

“Our objective is to explore the implications of violent conflicts and innovative strategies for sustaining peace in a heterogeneous society with multi-ethnic groups, such as Nigeria,” the organisers said.

Dani Rodrik is the Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He is currently President-Elect of the International Economic Association and Co-Director of Economics for Inclusive Prosperity. He is an economist whose research revolves around globalisation, economic growth and development, and political economy. His current work focuses on how to create more inclusive economies in developed and developing societies.

The professor will deliver the keynote address titled: “Where Can Growth Go? The Social Conflict Push.” He will speak along the line of his thoughts as promoted in his work, “Where did all the Growth Go? External Shocks, Social Conflict, and Growth Collapses.” He postulates that domestic social conflicts are key to understanding why growth rates lack persistence and why so many countries have experienced a growth collapse since the mid-1970s.

His Excellency, Dr George Weah, will also be speaking on the tenuous nature of rebuilding a country after brutal civil wars, emphasising the importance of national reconciliation, trust-building for the forging of national cohesion and unity well as bringing a country back from the brink.

The event kicks off at 12 Noon, and everyone can register at www.bit.ly/ BolaTinubuColloquium.

All inquiries can be directed to the secretariat via email at secretariat@ bolatinubucolloquium.org or info@bolatinubucolloquium.org. Or 0808164967981 or 08098943860.

“The Bola Tinubu Colloquium is a unique event for sharing knowledge, experiences, and information around socio-economic issues and addressing Nigeria’s common governance challenges. For the last 12 years, the Colloquium has played a crucial role in strengthening rational decision-making within Nigeria’s political and social spheres.

“The Colloquium is convened every year with a theme relevant to Nigeria’s issues at the time and focused on her socio-economic pulse,”they explained.

Kindly Share This Story: