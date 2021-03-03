We travel to states to steal phones during ceremonies — Suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Four suspects paraded for stealing during the second term inauguration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State have confessed that they travel to states across the country where ceremonies are held to steal expensive telephones.

The suspects include Ojo Femi, 30; Abiodun Adewale, 45; Kayode Olarewaju, 45 years and Aiwole, 25.

They were reportedly arrested by men of the Operation Scorpion Squad attached to the Ondo State government along the Ilesha-Akure road while returning to their base in Oyo, Osun and Kwara states.

Seven stolen telephones at the inauguration ceremony were recovered from them by police detectives.

In an interview with Vanguard after they were paraded, the suspects said they came from the neighbouring states of Osun, Oyo and Kwara to steal phones and other valuables from important dignitaries.

One of the suspect, Ojo Femi, said: “ We came to Akure from Oyo, Osun and Kwara states to steal phones from important dignitaries. We steal phones from their pockets when they are rushing to enter the venue of the ceremony.”

Ojo, who admitted to stealing six phones at the International Event Centre, The Dome, said it was his friend that gave him the phone. He said he came from Oyo State.

Another suspect, Adewale, claimed he picked the telephone on the ground before he was caught at the event centre.

He said he used to go to parties to steal phones and usually sell them for N8,000 and above.

Speaking during the parade, the police spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro, said: “During the inauguration ceremony of the Governor of Ondo State for the second term in office at the Dome, Akure, we received distress calls that some groups of people, who specialised in snatching phones and other valuables came from different states to attend the ceremony.

“They succeeded in snatching phones from people, who attend the ceremony. And on receipt of these complaints, detectives from CP’s Special Operation Squad, Akure swung into action and four persons were apprehended.

“They were arrested along Ilesha-Akure express road and seven handsets were recovered from them.”

Ikoro said the suspects will be arraigned in court after a thorough investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

